Women's international rugby: Mimnagh returns for Ireland against USA

Sunday's match will be head coach Adam Griggs' first November international at the helm

Sarah Mimnagh will return to the Ireland women's rugby team for the first time in three years in Sunday's home international against USA.

The hooker, who has not played for the side since the 2015 Six Nations, takes her place in the front row alongside Lindsay Peat and Fiona Reidy.

Head coach Adam Griggs has named two uncapped players in his team in full-back Lauren Delany and winger Laura Sheehan.

The match is at Energia Park.

"We've named what we believe to be an exciting side for this weekend's game, with a blend of experienced players along with some new faces who have impressed across the Women's AIL and the Interpro series," said Griggs.

"We've had some really good preparation over the last two months in camp and the competition amongst the squad has really driven our standards, which in turn has raised the quality of our rugby throughout the side.

"Selections were not an easy task and the players chosen to represent our squad and the jersey this week have stood up and worked hard to earn their place."

Ireland team:

Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo Ladies/IQ Rugby), Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster), Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College/Leinster), Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian/Munster), Nikki Caughey (Railway Union/Leinster), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster), Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster), Sarah Mimnagh (Richmond/IQ Rugby), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian/Munster), Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster), Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/Leinster), Edel McMahon (Galwegians/Connacht), Claire Molloy (Wasps), Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/Munster).

Replacements:

Emma Hooban (St.Mary's College/Leinster), Laura Feely (Galwegians/Connacht), Leah Lyons (Harlequins), Nichola Fryday (Galwegians/Connacht), Jeamie Deacon (Blackrock College/Leinster), Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/Munster), Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere/Ulster), Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Connacht).