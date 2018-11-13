England's George Kruis out of Japan & Australia Tests with injury

George Kruis was replaced after 66 minutes against New Zealand

Lock George Kruis will miss England's remaining autumn Tests against Japan and Australia with a calf injury.

The British and Irish Lion, 28, was replaced by Charlie Ewels late in Saturday's 16-15 defeat by New Zealand.

England, who are also missing Joe Launchbury in the second row, face Japan on Saturday and Australia on 24 November at Twickenham.

Ewels, Maro Itoje, Elliott Stooke and Courtney Lawes are the locks in the 30-man squad.

Saracens second row Kruis impressed for England in the victory over South Africa and defeat by the All Blacks.

He missed England's summer tour of South Africa with an ankle injury which required surgery.