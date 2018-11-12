Gary Graham: Scotland call up England-qualified Newcastle flanker before South Africa Test

Graham has been a key figure in Newcastle's rise in recent seasons

Autumn Test: Scotland v South Africa Venue: Murrayfield, Date: Saturday, 17 November Kick-off: 17:20 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Television, listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Scotland have called up Newcastle flanker Gary Graham, who was previously picked for an England training camp, for the rest of their autumn Tests.

The uncapped 26-year-old, born in Stirling, is the son of former Scotland prop George Graham.

He comes in as an injury replacement for Scarlets flanker Blade Thomson, who is still recovering from concussion.

Graham was included in England's pre-Six Nations training squad earlier this year after qualifying on residency.

He moved to Carlisle age three but returned to Scotland at 17 and played for Gala, and Scotland Under-20s, before joining Jersey in the English Championship and then moving to Newcastle last year.

"I'm Scottish through-and-through but England asked me first as I'm eligible through residency," Graham explained.

"It would have been a silly opportunity to pass up, as I hadn't been selected for a Scotland squad since U20s.

"I'm absolutely delighted to get this opportunity. I phoned [head coach] Gregor Townsend to assure him I wanted to play for Scotland, and always wanted to play for my country. It's where I'm from and where I played most of my rugby."

Scotland, fresh from Saturday's 54-17 win over Fiji, host a resurgent South Africa this Saturday, 17 November, before completing their autumn series against Argentina on 24 November.

Townsend said it was "great to hear" that Graham "wanted to commit to Scotland".

"It has become a competitive environment for dual-qualified players recently and we know that these are not easy decisions for players," he added.

"We've been tracking Gary since he was at Jersey and his form over the past 12 months at Newcastle has moved him closer to playing international rugby. We look forward to welcoming him into our squad for this week's camp."

Exeter Chiefs lock Sam Skinner, who represented England at Under-20 level, was named man-of-the-match on his Scotland debut against Fiji on Saturday.