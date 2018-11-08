Ulster v Uruguay: Province pick young side for game against World Cup qualifiers

Marcus Rea is named in a back row which also includes his brother Matthew

Friendly: Ulster v Uruguay Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 9 November Kick-off: 19:30 GMT Coverage: Highlights and match report on BBC website

Ulster have selected a young side to face Uruguay in Friday night's friendly at Kingspan Stadium.

Academy players Bruce Houston, Iwan Hughes and Stewart Moore are included in the backs.

Forwards Alex Thompson and Marcus Rea, who is also an Academy player, have yet to make their competitive debuts.

South African prop Schalk van der Merwe, who has had scant game time in his two seasons with the province, is named in the front row.

Centre James Hume, who made his first Ulster start in last weekend's Pro14 away win over Benetton, is retained in a backline which also includes Angus Kernohan, Johnny McPhillips and Jonny Stewart.

Hooker Adam McBurney will captain the side as he joins van der Merwe and Tom O'Toole in the front row.

Matthew Dalton joins former Thompson in the second row.

Former Ulster Academy player Thompson was part of the Ireland Under-20 squad in 2015 alongside the likes of Jacob Stockdale, Garry Ringrose and Joey Carbery.

But after not being awarded an Ulster contract, he then impressed for Terenure in the All-Ireland League before signing a professional deal with his native province last summer.

Marcus Rea, who scored a try during Ulster's pre-season game against Gloucester in August, joins his brother Matthew in a back row which also includes Greg Jones.

Kieran Campbell, who is taking charge of Ulster for Friday's game, has also named an inexperienced bench which includes Donegal man Joe Dunleavy.

Uruguay, who have qualified for next year's World Cup, will be Ulster's first international opposition since the visit of Portugal to Belfast in November 2008.

The South Americans are 18th in the world rankings.

Ulster: Bruce Houston; Iwan Hughes, Stewart Moore, James Hume, Angus Kernohan; Johnny McPhillips, Jonny Stewart; Schalk van der Merwe, Adam McBurney (capt), Tom O'Toole; Matthew Dalton, Alex Thompson; Matthew Rea, Marcus Rea, Greg Jones.

Replacements: Zack McCall, Corrie Barrett, Peter Cooper, Joe Dunleavy, David McCann, Jonah Mau'u, Graham Curtis, Michael Stronge.