Autumn International: Australia make four changes for Wales clash

Autumn International: Wales v Australia Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 10 November Kick-off: 17:20 GMT

Australia have made four changes to the side that lost against New Zealand on 27 October for Saturday's Autumn international against Wales.

Adam Coleman comes in at lock after recovering from a groin strain with Jack Dempsey and Samu Kerevi also returning to the starting line-up.

Hooker Tolu Latu will make his second Test start two years after his first.

Israel Folau switches from centre to right wing, with Sefa Naivalu moving to the left in place of Marika Koroibete.

Veteran Tatafu Polota-Nau will serve as Latu's deputy, while Jack Maddocks has overcome a thumb injury that has ruled him out for almost two months to gain a place on the bench.

Folau made his name as a full-back but played in the centre against the All Blacks.

Wallaby coach Michael Cheika believes Folau will present a potent counter-attacking threat in Cardiff.

"It has been a little bit different I suppose with him in the midfield," he said.

"He is great in those wide channels when he gets the ball that is his thing.

"He will float around a bit and do what he does and I am sure he will enjoy this game.

"I would say there would be a fair bit of kicking back and forth.

"Wales like to test you out around how you prepare your backfield and Israel will have plenty of chance to go counter-attacking."

Australia have won their past 13 matches against Wales, but are three places below Warren Gatland's team in the World Rugby rankings after losing seven of their last 10 Tests.

Cheika, however, dismissed past form as a guide to this week's outcome.

"They are in top form and it is going to be up to us to show how we play the game," he added.

"We are probably pretty hungry because we have had an indifferent type of season.

"There is a really good feeling within the camp. Everyone has been training really hard, there has been a bit of niggle, it has been good."

Australia: Dane Haylett-Petty; Israel Folau, Samu Kerevi, Kurtley Beale, Sefa Naivalu; Bernard Foley, Will Genia; Scott Sio, Tolu Latu, Allan Alaalatoa, Izack Rodda, Adam Coleman, Jack Dempsey, Michael Hooper (capt), David Pocock

Replacements: Tatafu Polota-Nau, Sekope Kepu, Taniela Tupou, Rob Simmons, Ned Hanigan, Nick Phipps, Matt To'omua, Jack Maddocks.

Referee: Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand)

Assistance referees: Romain Poite (France), Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand)

TMO: Simon McDowell (Ireland)