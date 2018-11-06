Scotland v Fiji: Josh Strauss - 'You can't keep a good man down'

Strauss' last Scotland cap came 17 months ago, against Fiji in Suva

Scotland v Fiji Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 10 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Scotland the BBC Sport website and app. Live text on BBC Sport website

Sale Sharks back-row Josh Strauss says he always retained faith in his ability to earn a Scotland recall.

The former Glasgow number eight was called into Gregor Townsend's squad for Saturday's Test against Fiji, with David Denton still unavailable.

Strauss, 32, has not featured for Scotland since defeat against the Fijians on the summer tour of 2017.

"I believe you always have to be confident in your own ability," said the South Africa-born forward.

"I had to play well at my club, and normally, good things happen off the back of that if you do well.

"My mum always says: 'You can't keep a good man down', so I just try to be as good as I can be."

More to follow.

Revised Scotland squad for Fiji match:

Forwards:

Props: Alex Allan (Glasgow Warriors), Simon Berghan (Edinburgh), Allan Dell (Edinburgh), Murray McCallum (Edinburgh), Willem Nel (Edinburgh), Gordon Reid (London Irish); Hookers: Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Stuart McInally (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) Locks: Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Ben Toolis (Edinburgh), Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs) Back-rows: Adam Ashe (Glasgow Warriors), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Rob Harley (Glasgow Warriors), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Josh Strauss (Sale Sharks), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh), Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors).

Backs:

Back three: Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors), Lee Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Sean Maitland (Saracens), Byron McGuigan (Sale Sharks), Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors); Centres: Alex Dunbar (Glasgow Warriors), Nick Grigg (Glasgow Warriors), Chris Harris (Newcastle Falcons), Pete Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors); Fly-halves: Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors), Finn Russell (Racing 92), Duncan Weir (Worcester Warriors); Scrum-halves: George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Greig Laidlaw (Clermont Auvergne), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors).