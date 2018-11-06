Wales v Australia: Breakdown will be battle without Warburton, says Pocock

David Pocock and Sam Warburton clash in the 2012 Test between Wales and Australia

Under Armour Series: Wales v Australia Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 10 November Kick-off: 17:20 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app.

Australia flanker David Pocock expects a battle at the breakdown against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday despite the retirement of Sam Warburton.

Pocock and ex-Wales skipper Warburton were two of the world's leading turnover specialists with a rivalry going back to 2008.

But the 30-year-old Wallaby believes Wales have excellent back row cover.

"Justin Tipuric and Dan Lydiate are pretty handy. It's always a great battle at the breakdown," he said.

The Ospreys pair were outstanding in Wales' 21-10 win over Scotland, Wales' first Test since the retirement of Warburton who captained his country in 49 matches.

"I've loved playing Sam over the years," added Pocock.

"A great player [and] clearly a great leader and he's contributed a huge amount to Welsh rugby."

The Wallabies go into the match having won their last 13 meetings with Wales in a run going back a decade.

But recent form has seen Australia lose seven out of 10 Tests this year while Wales have won their last six matches.

"It's one of those things you probably don't think too much about," added Pocock.

"As a player you're just taking every test as it comes as an amazing opportunity to play for your country.

"If you look at Wales' recent history they have won six in a row and if you compare that to our season they look pretty good this year so we know how tough it's going to be."