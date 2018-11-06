Ehren Painter: Northampton Saints prop signs first senior contract

Media playback is not supported on this device ‘Bigger is better’: The rugby player

Northampton Saints prop Ehren Painter has signed his first senior deal to keep him at the club until 2021.

The 20-year-old tighthead made his debut for the Premiership side in April and has featured eight times this term.

He was a member of the England squad that reached the World Rugby U20 Championship final in June.

"I'm really relishing taking the next step in my career and seeing what this squad can achieve in the months and years ahead," Painter said.

Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd added: "He's still young and has plenty to learn, but I'm certain he has all the tools he needs to become a player of exceptional quality."