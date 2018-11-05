Tom Curry: England flanker out of New Zealand Test with ankle injury

Tom Curry was taken off during England's victory over South Africa at Twickenham

Tom Curry is out of England's autumn Test against New Zealand with what head coach Eddie Jones described as a "severe ankle injury".

Manu Tuilagi and Courtney Lawes are both expected to be available.

Sale Sharks flanker Curry limped off after 42 minutes in England's opening 12-11 win against South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday.

England are looking for their first victory against the All Blacks since December 2012.

Jones said the squad is using the knowledge of both the coaching staff and playing set-up to formulate a game plan to beat the world champions on home soil.

"What we've got to do is make sure we play like England, do everything we can to maximise our game, look at areas where New Zealand are weak and see if we can find a way to expose those weaknesses," he told BBC Sport.

New Zealand have a 91% winning record in Tests since the 2015 World Cup but Jones said the squad are "excited about playing the best team in the world".

He said: "We know they're going to have an ideal preparation for the game; they'll be up for the game. I think everyone's been looking forward to the game."

New Zealand opened their autumn campaign by beating Japan 31-69 in Tokyo on Saturday, with a mainly second-string side.