Wales' rugby results, 2018-19

Wales wing George North breaks away to score against Scotland in the opening autumn Test
Wales wing George North breaks away to score against Scotland in the opening autumn Test

Autumn internationals

3 November

Wales 21-10 Scotland

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you