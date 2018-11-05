WP Nel warns Scotland over 'dangerous' Fiji before Autumn Test

Media playback is not supported on this device George North bursts through to score opening try

Autumn Test: Scotland v Fiji Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 10 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC One, listen on BBC Radio Scotland, text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Fiji's "whole team is dangerous", says prop WP Nel as Scotland look to get their autumn series on track.

Gregor Townsend's side lost 21-10 to Wales in Cardiff on Saturday and host Fiji in the first of three Murrayfield internationals in November.

It will be Fiji's first visit to Edinburgh in nine years and they were victors when the sides last met in Suva in 2017.

"It's definitely not a team where it's just going to happen," said Nel.

"We need to be at our best on Saturday.

"Their whole team is dangerous, they are all good ball players and if I take it two years back when we played them, even their set-pieces are very good. They have come a long way."

Forwards coach Danny Wilson was part of Townsend's backroom team for the first time at the Principality Stadium and says Scotland have "a lot to work on".

"We had a lot of visits in the 22 and just didn't convert that into enough points," said Wilson. "We got the seven in the first half and failed to convert in the second half.

"From a team point of view, when you take a visit to an opposition 22, the first part is the set-piece and then the resulting part from that is your phase play and your attack after it. We could definitely be a bit better in that area.

"We functioned well as a line-out and I thought we stopped their line-out drive really well, so that was a plus from us. The scrum was a bit mixed; on our ball it was pretty good, gaining two penalties. On their ball it wasn't as good, conceding two penalties, so it was a bit of a mixed bag.

"Fiji have some fantastic and extremely dangerous individual rugby players, some of the biggest men you'll see on a rugby field as well. So physically and defensively we have to be ready to deal with that."