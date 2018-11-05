Ellis Jenkins: Wales flanker fit to face Australia

Ellis Jenkins has played eight Tests for Wales and captained his country on the summer tour

Under Armour Series: Wales v Australia Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 10 November Kick-off: 17:20 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales flanker Ellis Jenkins will be fit to face Australia on Saturday after missing the 21-10 win over Scotland.

The open-side has recovered from a shoulder injury and hopes to start after leading Wales, along with co-captain Cory Hill, on the summer tour against Argentina and South Africa.

Wales will name their side on Thursday after delaying the team announcement.

"Ellis definitely is back in selection," said Wales forwards coach Robin McBryde.

Dan Lydiate, Ross Moriarty and man-of-the-match Justin Tipuric were the starting back-row trio against Scotland and impressed in a strong defensive effort.

Australia include open-sides Michael Hooper and David Pocock in their back-row and former Wales captain Gwyn Jones believes Jenkins should start against Australia.

"If Ellis was fit I would probably play him," said Jones.

"That is the natural step, we are looking to play a faster game, more agile ball players."

Prop Samson Lee (hamstring) and fly-half Rhys Patchell (concussion) are unlikely to figure this weekend.

"They are making progress," said McBryde.

"They just have a couple of tests to pass before they are deemed fit but they are moving in the right direction.

"We will just keep an eye on Rhys and Samson."

Hooker Ken Owens will be fit after picking up a cut face from a collision with Scotland number eight Ryan Wilson.

"Ken has a bit of a cut on his nose but that is not going to stop him from doing anything," said McBryde.

"We will keep an eye out for contact stuff with him but there is nothing major."