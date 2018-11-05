Wales v Australia: Winning streak down to Wales respect, says Kurtley Beale

Fly-half Kurtley Beale dives over for a try with the final move of the game to give Australia a 14-12 win over Wales in 2012

Under Armour Series: Wales v Australia Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 10 November Kick-off: 17:20 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app.

Australia back Kurtley Beale says the Wallabies' winning record over Wales is a measure of the respect they show Warren Gatland's side.

Wales aim to break a 10-year, 13-game losing sequence against Australia at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Beale won his first cap in Cardiff in 2009 and scored a late match-winning try against Wales three years later.

"It is just about showing the Welsh respect. They are dangerous and can beat anybody on their day," he said.

"We understand as a group every time we play them it is always a tough physical game and the ball is spread from side to side.

"That's a brand we always like to play and as a group we are always up for it."

Australia have struggled this season in the Rugby Championship, finishing third with two wins in six games.

They are sixth in the world rankings, three behind third-placed Wales whose 21-10 victory over Scotland was a sixth successive win.

Australia revel in playing in Cardiff with eight of the 13 consecutive wins at the Principality Stadium.

Beale also scored a crucial try in the 29-21 victory in Cardiff in November 2017 and says Wallabies are inspired when playing in Wales.

"It's great to be back in Cardiff," said Beale.

"As a group we are looking to build on things and finish the year off strongly.

"It is exciting playing in front of a passionate crowd and something we are looking forward to."

Adam Ashley-Cooper was on the bench when Australia drew 29-29 with Wales in 2006

Returning centurion

Beale could be joined in the Australia backline by Adam Ashley-Cooper who returns to the squad after a two-year absence.

The 34-year-old veteran of 116 Tests has played in France and Japan since the 2015 World Cup but returns following injuries to Reece Hodge and Tevita Kuridrani.

"It's exciting and I was not expecting this," said Ashley-Cooper.

"When Cheik (Australia head coach Michael Cheika) rang me a couple of weeks ago I was in Japan and he discussed the potential of coming back into the squad and coming on tour.

"I told him I would jump at the opportunity. It is good to be back in the environment after a couple of years.

"It is not so much about playing in a fourth World Cup, it's about winning a World Cup. I have had three cracks and there was just a bit of fire in the stomach after the 2015 final."