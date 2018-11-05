Wales v Australia: Pick your team to face the Wallabies

Dan Biggar (left) was unavailable for Wales against Scotland when Gareth Anscombe started at fly-half

Under Armour Series: Wales v Australia Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 10 November Kick-off: 17:20 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app.

Who should Wales coach Warren Gatland select to attempt to end Australia's 13-match winning run against his side?

After Wales' 21-10 win over Scotland the Wallabies will be expected to present a tougher challenge in Cardiff on Saturday.

Gatland has five England-based players available for selection after they were ruled out against the Scots.

Among them is Northampton Saints fly-half Dan Biggar, which has re-ignited the traditional Welsh obsession about who should wear the number 10 shirt after Gareth Anscombe's confident display against Scotland.

And Scarlets' Rhys Patchell could be fit again after undergoing return to play protocols following concussion.

There are also debates in the back three where Saracens' Liam Williams returns with Leicester's uncapped Jonah Holms and Worcester's Josh Adams also available on the wing.

On BBC Wales' Scrum V programme former Wales captain Gwyn Jones backed Biggar while ex-Scotland coach Andy Robinson and former Wales flanker Jonathan Thomas felt Anscombe should get another run.

Who do you think should start? Well, here's your chance to play the selector.