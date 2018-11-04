Premier 15s: Loughborough Lightning maintain perfect start and Saracens keep up pace

Harlequins made it five wins in five after a 24-8 win over Wasps to complete round eight on Sunday

Loughborough Lightning made it eight consecutive wins at the start of the Premier 15s season with a thumping 64-12 win over Worcester Valkyries.

Early tries from Daleaka Menin, Mags Lowish and Leah Bartlett gave the league leaders control.

Jada Bailey pulled one back for the visitors, but Loughborough scored a further three tries before the break.

Hannah Phillip crossed twice after the break and an Olivia Jones try rounded off a convincing win.

Saracens Women remain four points behind after a 32-15 win at Bristol Bears Women.

Lotte Clapp and Bryony Cleall both scored a pair of tries in the champions' bonus-point victory.

An early Sarah McKenna try for the visitors followed Michaella Roberts' yellow card, although they were pegged back by an Elinor Snowsill penalty.

Zoe Harrison went over for Sarries before Cleall and Clapp added four tries between them. Simi Pam did manage to score a late consolation for the hosts.

Harlequins Ladies made it five wins on the bounce as Davinia Catlin's double helped them defeat Wasps Ladies 24-8 on Sunday.

In a repeat of last season's semi-final, Ellie Green and Lizzie Goulden traded penalties in a cagey opening, with Catlin then scoring twice before the interval.

Fiona Fletcher's try sealed victory in the second half, but Quins failed to earn the bonus point as Garnet Mackinder scored a late consolation.

A late flurry of tries, including two from Kelly Smith and one from Heather Fisher, ensured Gloucester-Hartpury Women bounced back from defeat by Saracens with a 34-15 bonus-point victory over Richmond.

Meanwhile, two second-half tries from Vanessa Temple saw Firwood Waterloo claim only their second win of the season, as they came from behind to beat Darlington Mowden Park Sharks 22-14.

Darlington opened a seven-point lead before back rower Serena Brymer crossed the white line to make it 7-5 at the break.

Temple, who also plays rugby league for England, stole the show with some great running lines, before Beth Stafford added a fourth and Mowden secured a consolation try just before the final whistle.