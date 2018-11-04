England v New Zealand: Owen Farrell clear to face All Blacks

Owen Farrell's controversial 84th minute tackle on South Africa's Andre Esterhuizen has split opinion

England's Owen Farrell is clear to face New Zealand next week after avoiding any disciplinary action for his 84th minute tackle against South Africa.

The citing commissioner decided it did not meet the red card threshold, which is required for a citing.

During the game, which England won 12-11, the tackle on Andre Esterhuizen was sent to the television match official.

The TMO and referee Angus Gardner ruled it was not too high, and Farrell had made enough effort to wrap his arms.

South Africa's management were furious with the decision as England escaped without conceding a kickable penalty, but Farrell insists he "tried" to wrap his arms in the tackle.

"If you watch that full speed, he has a big run up on me and we both bounce off each other and end up on the floor," said Farrell, 27, after the match.

"It's hard to wrap your arms around when you're both hitting each other at that much force, but I tried to."

Australian referee Angus Gardner ruled the tackle legitimate after watching the replay

England resume their autumn schedule against New Zealand at Twickenham on Saturday, with Eddie Jones' men looking for a first win against the All Blacks since December 2012.

Jones has called up Harlequins centre Joe Marchant to the squad, while Sale Sharks' back row Tom Curry will be assessed on the ankle injury he sustained during Saturday's win.