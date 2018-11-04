Autumn internationals: Ulster's Will Addison keen to build on Ireland debut

Addison (right) and Ross Byrne both made their Test debuts in Ireland's win over Italy in Chicago

Versatile Ulster back Will Addison is aiming to build on his Ireland career and force his way into head coach Joe Schmidt's plans for the month ahead.

The 26-year-old made his international debut from the bench in Ireland's 54-7 win over Italy in Saturday's opening autumn international in Chicago.

Addison played full-back but it is his ability to play across the back line which is seen a major plus by Schmidt.

"I've got a taste for it now and I'm looking to kick on again," he said.

Addison is Irish-qualified through his mother, who hails from County Fermanagh, and he left Sale Sharks for Ulster during the summer in a bid to play international rugby.

Having made his first appearance for his adopted country, he is eager to wear the green jersey more often.

"First things first, we've just got to get back and recover now," Addison added.

"Then on Monday we'll get stuck into things again and I'll be putting my hand up in training and trying to get in the mix.

"But we've got a very competitive squad here and guys like Jordan Larmour playing out of their skin already, so there's a target on people.

"You've got to go and earn your keep here. I'm looking forward to next week."

Tough call to leave Sale for Ulster

Addison admitted that leaving Sale, who he captained, was a difficult decision but that it was made worthwhile by playing on the international stage.

"I had some great memories from Sale and close friendships. Being captain, it was tough to leave," he said.

"But once I made the decision to leave, I put everything into making it the right decision and luckily I've been rewarded with this experience.

"But I need to do a lot more to make the decision worthwhile.

"The experience at Ulster has been unbelievable and it has really pushed me to become a better player."