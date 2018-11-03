RFU Championship: Jersey Reds upset leaders London Irish with late try

Aaron Penberthy
Aaron Penberthy rejoined Jersey this summer after a spell at Ealing

Aaron Penberthy's stoppage time try saw Jersey Reds become the first side to beat London Irish in the Championship this season as they came from behind to win 17-14 at St Peter.

Topsy Ojo's converted try for Irish produced the only first-half points.

Auguy Slowick pulled a score back soon after the half-time break, but Blair Cowan went over to put Irish 14-5 up.

Leroy Van Dam crossed to reduced the deficit four minutes later before Penberthy's late winner.

The victory moves the islanders up to third place in the Championship after a fifth successive win, while Irish remain four points clear of Ealing at the top.

Irish, who were relegated from the Premiership last season, had won their first eight games of the season, seven with bonus points.

Jersey Reds v London Irish
Jersey celebrate their victory over Irish at St Peter

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Rugby union coverage

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you