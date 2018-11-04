Gethin Jenkins: Farewell to Wales record cap holder

Media playback is not supported on this device Gethin Jenkins: A career in celebrations

The term legend is often bandied about in modern day sport.

You will struggle though to see Gethin Jenkins' like again as the former Wales captain brings the curtain down on a glittering career.

Wales' record cap holder will hang up his boots today when he plays his final game for Cardiff Blues against Zebre in the Pro14.

What a stellar career it has been for a man who turns 38 next month.

Four Six Nations titles including three Grand Slams, 129 Wales caps, five British and Lions Test appearances on three tours, a Heineken Cup winner and two Challenge Cup triumphs.

A wonderful CV which deserves the "legendary" term. Not according to the man himself.

"No I am not a believer in all that stuff," said Jenkins. "You work hard for what you can get in the sport.

"It is a tough game and I am looking forward to resting the body a bit now."

What about statistics, then, and being Wales record cap holder?

"That is something I am proud of, but it's the things you achieve in the jersey which come to the fore more than that," said Jenkins.

"You get to 50 or 100 caps, they are big milestones.

"I think Alun Wyn Jones is definitely going to catch me the way he is going. He does not seem to be getting any older."

Jenkins might not want to admit it himself, but he will be remembered as a Wales rugby great who enjoyed notable peaks and troughs.

The man they call 'Melon' is not one for sentiment, often been described as grumpy by his team-mates over the years.

The Beddau boy has though allowed himself to reminisce this week after announcing his retirement.

"My debut was a long time ago now," said Jenkins.

"I have been lucky enough to enjoy such a long career. A lot of players don't get to last until they are 37 so I am thankful.

"I have been sitting down in the changing room this week with players who said they were six when I was doing some of the things I was doing for Wales.

"It is a long time with a lot of rugby games. I have had a good innings and enjoyed most of it.

"There have been some down times, but also good memories to look back on.

"Playing rugby has become routine for me and it is going to be hard breaking that cycle."

Jenkins rates the 2005 Grand Slam as a career highlight with the iconic image of the prop scoring the try in the victory over Ireland on a crazy Cardiff day after charging down Ronan O'Gara's kick and flopping on the ball.

"That was the one that stood out for Wales as a country with the first Grand Slam for 27 years," said Jenkins.

"Having my mum and dad there to watch and savour that moment was probably the most enjoyable for me.

"I have had other ones since, but that is probably the one I look back on with the fondest memories."

Further Six Nations success in 2008, 2012 and 2013 followed, but playing a major part in a Lions series victory just eluded Jenkins.

The Wales prop was forced to leave the field injured against South Africa in the brutal second Test in Pretoria in 2009 when the Springboks inflicted heartbreak on the Lions tourists by sealing the series.

"I always think if we had a bit more luck with injuries maybe I would have been part of a Lions Test-series-winning squad," said Jenkins

"That is sport."

His club career started with Pontypridd, included one season with Celtic Warriors before the bulk of his time with two spells at Cardiff Blues, and one campaign with Toulon in between.

In 2013 Jenkins became one of a handful of Welsh winners of Europe's elite tournament as Toulon triumphed.

Jenkins played more of a role in Blues' two Challenge Cup triumphs.

Gethin Jenkins won both European club trophies during his career

Jenkins skippered the Blues in the 2010 victory over Toulon in Marseilles and was club captain when the region won the trophy eight years later, although he missed the final through injury.

The Greatest?

Jenkins' retirement has provoked the usual debate about whether he was Wales' greatest prop. Supporters of Graham Price might disagree.

What the 37-year-old has done since his international debut in November 2002 is help revolutionise the prop role with his work at the breakdown and in defence.

While Adam Jones was the fulcrum of the Welsh scrum, his prop partner would be seen marauding around the field, smashing into opposition players and stealing possession at the contact area.

It was like having an extra flanker with Jenkins acting as the on-field eyes and ears of defence coach Shaun Edwards.

Gethin Jenkins (right) celebrates winning the 2008 Grand Slam with ex-Wales captain Ryan Jones

Jenkins is set to slot into a defence coaching career, where he has already gained some experience with the Blues Academy.

"I know I am starting again," said Jenkins. "I have the knowledge, but am happy to bed in for the first couple of years, see how I am enjoying it. We will go from there.

"You pick up stuff from every coach you work under, some more than others, but it sets you in good stead and I have learnt from all of them.

"I know Shaun's systems and methods inside out, he's a great coach and has his own way of doing things.

"Steve Hansen was also a big influence when he was Wales coach, even though he was only around a few years when I was coming though.

"It was more the way he was around the squad, the culture and his selflessness. I hadn't seen that before.

"Gats (Warren Gatland) has been a big part with Wales along with Dai Young and then Danny Wilson at the Blues."