Women's Six Nations: England travel to Ireland for opening match

England completed a Six Nations Grand Slam by beating Ireland 34-7 in Donnybrook in 2017

England will travel to Ireland for their first match of next year's Women's Six Nations as they look to go one better than last season.

The Red Roses beat Ireland in their last match of the 2018 competition, but an 18-17 defeat by France the previous week meant they finished second.

Next year's Women's Six Nations begins on 1 February.

England, who won the tournament in 2017, welcome Scotland to Twickenham for their final match on 16 March.

Scotland will host Italy in their opening match, while Wales travel to Montpellier to take on France.

The full schedule can be viewed on the Six Nations official website.