Pro14: Toyota Cheetahs v Munster (Sun)

Highly-rated fly-half Bill Johnston made four appearances for Munster last season

Guinness Pro14: Cheetahs v Munster Venue: Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein Date: Sunday, 4 November Kick-off: 14:45 GMT Coverage: Preview, score updates and match report on BBC Sport website.

Tyler Bleyendaal will captain Munster against the Cheetahs in his first game for the Irish province in nine months.

New Zealand-born Bleyendaal, 28, has returned to action after undergoing surgery to repair a neck injury and will lead a much-changed Munster side.

Head coach Johann van Graan has made nine changes from the dramatic win over Glasgow with Bill Johnston and Fineen Wycherley making their first starts.

Nico Lee returns for the Cheetahs, who are bottom of the Pro14's Conference A.

The South African side's hopes of clinching a first victory over Munster in their fourth attempt have hit a set-back because of an injury to number eight Niell Jordaan, with Aidon Davis taking his place in the pack.

Lee starts at inside centre, which has resulted in positional changes for William Small-Smith and Rhyno Smith in a reshuffled backline while Malcolm Jaer drops out of the squad.

Bleyendaal's first appearance for Munster since last February will come at inside centre where he will partner Sam Arnold, who has been released from the Ireland squad for this weekend, with Johnston entrusted with the fly-half berth.

In the other changes to the Munster backline, Alex Wootton and academy wing Shane Daly join full-back Mike Haley in the back three.

Kevin O'Byrne and Stephen Archer are recalled to the front-row while Darren O'Shea, Arno Both and Wycherley are also handed starts in the Munster pack.

Van Graan has included a further two academy players - Sean O'Connor and Gavin Coombes - among his substitutes as the Irish province attempt to further reduce Glasgow's lead at the top of the conference table.

Cheetahs: Smith; Small-Smith, van Rensburg, Lee, Maxwane; Schoeman, S Venter (capt); Nche, Dweba, Coetzee, Steenkamp, du Preez, Olivier, Pokamela, Davis

Replacements: R Venter, Marais, de Jager, Manjezi/Basson, Maartens, Nonkontwana, Meyer, Fouche

Munster: Haley; Daly, Arnold, Bleyendaal (capt), Wootton; Johnston, Mathewson; Cronin, O'Byrne, Archer, Kleyn, O'Shea, Wycherley, Cloete, Botha

Replacements: Sherry, Loughman, Ryan, O'Connor, Coombes, Williams, Keatley, Scannell

Referee: Marius Mitrea (FIR)