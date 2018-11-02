Pro14: Scott Fardy captains much-changed Leinster in Southern Kings contest

Scott Fardy helped Leinster earn a bonus-point win over Benetton in Italy last weekend

Guinness Pro14: Southern Kings v Leinster Venue: NMU Stadium, Port Elizabeth Date: Sunday, 3 November Kick-off: 12:45 GMT Coverage: Score updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Scott Fardy will captain Leinster for the first time as the side shows seven changes for Sunday's Pro14 game against the Southern Kings in South Africa.

Rob Kearney is replaced by his brother Dave with Conor O'Brien and Noel Reid in for other Ireland squad members Robbie Henshaw and Ross Byrne.

Jack McGrath, Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan and Sean O'Brien also drop out because of their Ireland involvement.

Ed Byrne, Michael Bent, Ross Molony and Josh Murphy come into the forwards.

Dan Leavy starts in the back row after being released from the Ireland squad to get more game time following his spell out because of injury.

Fit-again Kearney is making his first start since the win over Dragons in September.

Centre O'Brien scored one of Leinster's tries in last weekend's bonus-point away win over Benetton after on as a replacement.

Reid will partner Jamison Gibson-Park at half-back while props Byrne and Bent start in the front row alongside James Tracy.

Southern Kings coach Deon Davids has made six changes in personnel from last weekend's 41-34 home defeat by Scarlets.

Three backline changes include the selection of recent signing Stefan Ungerer at scrum-half.

Tertius Kruger, who made a good impact from the bench on his debut last weekend, partners Harlon Klaasen at centre while wing Michael Makase replaces Bjorn Basson, who is unavailable for personal reasons.

Justin Forwood is drafted into the front row while Stephan Greeff replaces rested Schalk Oelofse at lock.

Martinus Burger takes over from the injured Andisa Ntsila in the back row.

Leinster lead Conference B after winning six of their opening seven games while the Kings are in bottom spot after six defeats.

Southern Kings: Banda; Makase, H Klassen, Kruger, Penxe; Du Toit, Urgerer; Ferreira, Van Rooyen, Forwood; Greeff, Astle (capt); De Wit, Murger, Lerm.

Replacements: Balekile, Mguca, Oosthuizen, Van Schalkwyk, Velleman, Masimla, B Klassen, Rokoua,

Leinster: D Kearney; Byrne, O'Loughlin, O'Brien, Tomane; Reid, Gibson-Park; E Byrne, Tracy, Bent; Molony, Fardy (capt); Josh Murphy, Leavy, Deegan.

Replacements: B Byrne, Dooley, V Abdaladze, M Kearney, Doris, O'Sullivan, Frawley, T Daly