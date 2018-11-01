Sam Johnson: Glasgow centre sidelined for 10-12 weeks with knee injury

Johnson is one of four Glasgow centres who were selected in the Scotland squad

Sam Johnson's hopes of a Scotland debut have suffered a blow after Glasgow confirmed the centre will be sidelined for 10 to 12 weeks with a knee injury.

Johnson was one of three uncapped players included in Gregor Townsend's 40-man squad for the autumn Tests.

But Glasgow coach Dave Rennie confirmed he suffered a knee injury playing for Warriors against Munster last week.

"It's tough for Sam; he's just returned from injury so to injure his other knee is disappointing," said Rennie.

"He's a determined man and has already begun work on his rehab and we look forward to having him back fit."

Johnson is the latest player to become unavailable to Scotland head coach Townsend, who is already without captain John Barclay, full-back Stuart Hogg and back-rowers David Denton and Magnus Bradbury, while another centre, Matt Scott, is suffering with concussion.

As well as the autumn Tests, Johnson will also miss the rest of Glasgow's European Champions Cup group matches.