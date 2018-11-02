Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Zebre (Sun)

Media playback is not supported on this device Gethin Jenkins on his retirement

Guinness Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Zebre Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Sunday, 4 November Kick-off: 14:45 GMT Coverage: Score updates on BBC Sport website

Wales' record cap holder Gethin Jenkins will come off the replacements bench in his final match before retirement.

Jenkins announced this week he will hang up his boots after Sunday's Pro14 match.

The Wales record appearance maker has been battling a chronic knee injury.

John Mulvihill has made five changes to the starting line-up, with Lloyd Williams remaining captain while his younger brother Tom, starts at full-back and Ray Lee-Lo also returns.

Up front, Brad Thyer and Kirby Myhill return to the front row, while Nick Williams starts at number eight.

Mulvihill said: "It should be a great day and a great occasion. Hopefully we can pack Cardiff Arms Park and get a big crowd, because Gethin certainly deserves it.

"He's played 195 times for this club, 129 Test matches for Wales and he's won everything in the game, bar a World Cup.

"He's been there and done it and it's really fitting that he plays in front of a home crowd on Sunday."

The Blues are currently one point off the play-off places and just eight points separate second and sixth in Conference A.

"It's a massive game for us," Mulvihill added.

"If we beat Zebre this Sunday, we would have won five out of the last seven, and you'd probably take that. If it were to be four out of seven, that wouldn't be acceptable for us.

"We need to make sure that we win this weekend. We want to make sure we send Gethin out as a winner.

"We want the crowds to come back because they enjoy the style of rugby we're playing. If we win again this weekend, we're setting ourselves up nicely for the rest of the season."

Jenkins said: "It will be strange. I will miss the buzz and feeling of winning games.

"I feel like we have created something here the last couple of years and I have been a big part of that being the captain.

"It will be tough but it is something I will enjoy before moving onto the next thing.

"My family are proud. My dad, wife and newborn son will be there.

"So it should be a good occasion and help my family give me a send-off as well."

Zebre are without a host of Italy internationals but name new signing Jamie Elliott on the bench following the centre's arrival from Bedford.

Cardiff Blues: T Williams; A Summerhill, G Smith, R Lee-Lo, J Harries; S Shingler, L Williams (capt); B Thyer, K Myhill, S Andrews, G Earle, S Davies, J Turnbull, O Robinson, N Williams.

Replacements: : K Dacey, G Jenkins, K Assiratti, J Down, S Manoa, L Jones, D Fish, H Millard.

Zebre: G D'Onofrio; G Di Giulio, T Boni, N De Battista, P Balekana; F Brummer, R Raffaele; C Ah-Nau, L Luus, E Bello, D Sisi (capt), L Krumov, J Bianchi, A Tauyavuca, A Koffi.

Replacements: M Manfredi, D Rimpelli, R Tenga, S Ortis, D Ruggeri, M Azzolini, J Elliott, G Venditti.

Referee: George Clancy (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Stuart Gaffikin (IRFU, Mike English (WRU)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU)