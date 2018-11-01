Ireland v Italy: Carbery starts at fly-half for Chicago Test

Fly-half Joey Carbery will make only his fourth start for Ireland

Ireland v Italy Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago Date: Saturday, 3 November Time: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Preview, score updates and match report on BBC Sport website.

Joey Carbery has been handed a rare start at fly-half for Ireland's opening autumn international against Italy.

The Munster playmaker has started just three of his 12 Test appearances but has been handed the role ahead of Johnny Sexton, who is rested this week.

Leinster's Ross Byrne and Will Addison, who moved from Sale Sharks to Ulster last summer, could both make their Test debuts off the bench in Chicago.

Italy will hand a Test debut to South African-born flanker Johan Meyer.

Italian head coach Conor O'Shea took the unusual step of naming his team for the game last week with former Exeter Chiefs centre Michele Campagnaro set to captain the side in the absence of talismanic number eight Sergio Parisse.

Irishman Ian McKinley, who qualifies to play for Italy on residency grounds, is selected on the bench as part of an under-strength Azzurri team which also features the uncapped Jimmy Tuivaiti among the replacements.

Ireland's autumn internationals 3 November Italy (in Chicago) 10 November Argentina 17 November New Zealand 24 November United States

The match is being held at Soldier Field, the venue of Ireland's historic victory over New Zealand in 2016, and head coach Joe Schmidt has withheld several of his first-team regulars from the trip to the United States ahead of the rematch against the world champions on 17 November.

Loose-head prop Jack McGrath is the only member of the team that started that 2016 win to retain his place in the Irish side, with blindside flanker Rhys Ruddock set to deputise as captain in place of regular skipper Rory Best.

Ireland's divide and conquer tactics

The match in Soldier Field is the first of a four-Test autumn series for Ireland and Schmidt named an expanded 42-man squad to cope with the physical demands of matches against Italy, Argentina, New Zealand and the United States in consecutive weeks but the Ireland coach has only sent a 26-strong panel to Chicago this week.

Instead, the Ireland coach delayed his own departure to the US in order to work with a smaller group of experienced players, who are expected to return to duty for the matches against Argentina and the All Blacks.

Grand Slam-winners such as Sexton, Best, Keith Earls and Peter O'Mahony have been training this week at the Ireland team base at Carton House along with scrum-half Conor Murray, who is closing-in on a return from his neck injury.

In the absence of Murray, Luke McGrath will partner Carbery at half-back this weekend with substitute John Cooney also expected to get a chance to build on his impressive form for Ulster this season.

Ross Byrne and Will Addison trained with the Irish squad during the summer tour of Australia

Test trials for World Cup hopefuls

Byrne and Addison were among just three uncapped players named in Schmidt's initial squad for this month and both players will be eager to make an impression on the Irish coaching team less than a year from the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Byrne was as an unused substitute during Ireland's third Test against Australia in June and the Leinster playmaker will be hoping to finally make his international debut on Saturday after deputising for Sexton at provincial level.

Addison has been one of Ulster's stand-out performers this season and the versatile back, who played four times for England Under-20s, appears to have been fast-tracked into the Ireland camp following his switch from Sale.

Ireland: Larmour; Conway, Ringrose, Aki, Stockdale; Carbery, L McGrath; J McGrath, Scannell, Porter, Beirne, Roux, Ruddock (capt), van der Flier, Conan

Replacements: Cronin, Kilcoyne, Bealham, Toner, Murphy, Cooney, Byrne, Addison

Italy: Sperandio; Bellini, Campagnaro (capt), Morisi, Bisegni; Canna, Tebaldi; Quaglio, Bigi, Pasquali, Fuser, Biagi, Meyer, Steyn, Giammarioli

Replacements: Fabiani, Traore, Zilocchi, Lazzaroni, Ruzza, Tuivatti, Palazzani, McKinley