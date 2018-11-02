Pro14: Connacht v Dragons (Sat)

Hallam Amos made his full Wales debut against Tonga in November 2013

Guinness Pro14: Connacht v Dragons Venue: Galway Sportsground Date: Saturday, 3 November Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C plus score updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Eoin Griffin is poised to make his 100th appearance in a Connacht jersey as he is named on the bench for the clash with the Dragons.

Kieran Marmion is available for Connacht ahead of the Autumn Tests.

Wales back Hallam Amos makes his return from injury for the Dragons who are bidding to end a rotten away record.

In one of three changes, Amos starts at outside centre in his first game since mid-September when he sustained a dislocated elbow against Leinster.

Lock Joe Davies starts in the second row where he partners Lewis Evans, with Matthew Screech ruled out with an ankle injury.

Wales Under-20 international Taine Basham is handed his first Pro14 start of the season,

Dragons head coach Bernard Jackman is a former Connacht player

Former Wales hooker Richard Hibbard captains Dragons against a team head coach Bernard Jackman used to play for.

"Hallam is one of our most talented players and we want to get him on the ball as much as possible," said Jackman.

"With the anticipated conditions in Galway, it will be hard to get into the wide channels and with Tyler Morgan away we can have a look at Hallam at 13 and get him involved.

"Taine is a player we have huge hope for. We gave him league game time last season as an 18-year-old and we believe he has a very bright future."

With Bundee Aki, Quinn Roux and Finlay Bealham all away on international duty in Chicago, Connacht coach Andy Friend is forced to make a number of changes.

Marmion has a new half-back partner with David Horwitz set to make his first start for the province at out-half. Kyle Godwin also comes into the midfield where he partners Tom Farrell.

In the back three there is a start for Colm De Buitlear on the wing. Conor Carey steps in for Finlay Bealham while James Cannon comes into the second row for Quinn Roux.

"We've got to be a team that can adapt," Friend said.

If we're allowed to get the quick ball and play the way we want, we will threaten any side. If we can't, whether that's because of our ball carrying not being strong enough, or the ball not coming out because tacklers aren't being removed, then we need to trust our defensive system."

Connacht: T O'Halloran; C Kelleher, C De Buitléar, K Godwin, T Farrell; D Horwitz, K Marmion; D Buckley, T McCartney, C Carey, U Dillane, J Cannon, S O'Brien, C Fainga'a J Butler

Replacements: S Delahunt, M Burke, C O'Donnell, J Maksymiw, J Connolly, C Blade, J Carty, E Griffin.

Dragons: J Williams, D Howells, H Amos, J Sage, W Talbot-Davies, J Tovey, R Williams; B Harris, R Hibbard (captain), L Fairbrother, J Davies, L Evans, H Keddie, N Cudd, T Basham

Replacements: Rhys Lawrence, Aaron Jarvis, Dan Suter, James Thomas, Huw Taylor, Tavis Knoyle, Jack Dixon, Adam Warren

Referee: Quinton Immelman (SARU)

Assistant Referees: Johnny Erskine (IRFU), Rob O'Sullivan (IRFU)

TMO: Leo Colgan (IRFU)