Pro14: Ospreys v Glasgow (Fri)

Ospreys scrum-half Tom Habberfield has represented Wales at Under-20 level

Guinness Pro14: Ospreys v Glasgow Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Friday, 2 November Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app

Ospreys flanker Will Jones will make his first appearance in eight months against Glasgow on his return after having ankle surgery in March.

Flanker Jones replaces Wales squad member Dan Lydiate as one of three changes from the win over Connacht.

Tom Habberfield replaces scrum-half Harri Morgan, who has a calf strain, and prop Ma'afu Fia replaces Tom Botha.

USA number eight Tevita Tameilau and centre Stafford McDowall make their first starts for Warriors.

Nick Frisby and Brandon Thomson come in at half-back, while DTH van der Merwe - a late absentee against Munster - returns at right wing with Rory Hughes remaining on the left flank.

Rob Harley and George Turner, both released from Scotland duty, start at lock and hooker respectively, but Warriors have 13 players in the national side's match-day squad against Wales.

Lock Kiran McDonald returns from injury to be involved for the first time his season on the bench, where Bruce Flockhart is in line to make his full Glasgow debut and Paddy Kelly could play for the first time this season.

Warriors have confirmed that centre Sam Johnson, who was called up by Scotland for the autumn Tests, will be out for 10 to 12 weeks after suffering a knee injury against Munster last weekend.

Ospreys are four points behind Conference A leaders Glasgow, with both teams having won five of their opening seven matches.

"Ospreys are right on our tails and are playing really well," said head coach Dave Rennie. "We'll need to reach the same levels of physicality we have done in our last three games to get the performance we expect from a Glasgow Warriors side."

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Hanno Dirksen, Cory Allen, Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler, Keelan Giles; Sam Davies, Tom Habberfield; Rhodri Jones, Scott Otten, Ma'afu Fia, Lloyd Ashley, James King, Olly Cracknell (capt), Will Jones, Rob McCusker

Replacements: Sam Parry, Gareth Thomas, Tom Botha, James Ratti, Guido Volpi, Matthew Aubrey, James Hook, Tom Williams

Glasgow Warriors: Jackson; Van der Merwe, Grigg, McDowall, Hughes; Thomson, Frisby; Kebble, Stewart, Rae, Harley, Cummings, Ashe, Gibbins (capt), Tameilau.

Replacements: Stewart, Bhatti, Nicol, McDonald, Smith, Flockhart, Kelly, Matawalu.