England v South Africa: Owen Farrell at fly-half, Manu Tuilagi on bench

Farrell has only made three previous starts at fly-half for England under coach Eddie Jones

England v South Africa Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday 3 November Time: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live, the BBC Sport website and app; watch highlights on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online from 19:30 GMT.

England co-captain Owen Farrell starts at fly-half in Saturday's Test against South Africa at Twickenham.

Ben Te'o is at inside centre, despite playing fewer than 30 minutes for Worcester this season.

Blind-side Brad Shields and Mark Wilson, who starts at number eight, form an inexperienced back row with Tom Curry, while Zach Mercer is set for a debut from the bench.

Manu Tuilagi is also a replacement, but there is no place for Chris Ashton.

It is set to be Leicester centre Tuilagi's first appearance for England in almost two-and-a-half-years.

"We've become very well organised in our set-piece and have done a lot of good work in Portugal over the last week," said England head coach Eddie Jones.

"We have put in a new defence system and our attack looks more organised than it was on the South Africa tour.

"Against South Africa you have got the physical battle up front and then you have to be tactically smart in how you attack against them.

"We need to find ways to gain momentum, then once we find momentum, convert that to points."

Analysis

Chris Jones, BBC Radio 5 live rugby union reporter

England boss Eddie Jones has hinted for a while he was keen on playing Owen Farrell at fly-half this autumn, and Farrell's selection at 10 with Ben Te'o at 12 suggests Jones is looking to tweak the style of play.

Up front, England look callow. The props Alec Hepburn and Kyle Sinckler lack starting experience, while the back row of Brad Shields, Mark Wilson and Tom Curry have just 10 caps between them.

There is more inexperience on the bench - with Ben Moon and Zach Mercer set for debuts - but there is the welcome return of Manu Tuilagi - the 27-year-old will provide some much needed power off the bench against a resurgent Springbok side.

England: Elliot Daly; Jack Nowell, Henry Slade, Ben Te'o, Jonny May; Owen Farrell (co-captain), Ben Youngs; Alec Hepburn, Dylan Hartley (co-captain), Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Brad Shields, Tom Curry, Mark Wilson.

Replacements: Jamie George, Ben Moon, Harry Williams, Charlie Ewels, Zach Mercer, Danny Care, George Ford, Manu Tuilagi.