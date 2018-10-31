Charles Piutau: New Zealand full-back set for Bristol Bears debut

Charles Piutau played 17 Tests for the All Blacks between 2013 and 2015

New Zealand international Charles Piutau could make his long-awaited debut for Bristol Bears on Friday.

The 27-year-old full-back joined the club from Pro 14 side Ulster in the summer but picked up a shoulder injury against Connacht in pre-season.

He has been named among the replacements, alongside fellow summer signing Aly Muldowney, in the squad to face Gloucester in the Premiership Cup.

"It will be good to see them involved," coach John Muldoon said.

Experienced lock Muldowney, 35, moved to Ashton Gate from Grenoble in the off-season but has been sidelined after picking up a neck injury which required surgery.

"They have been hugely disappointed but they have been a great influence on the squad," Muldoon added to BBC Radio Bristol.

"They are very different players but are valuable.

"It gives us a few more options and a chance to see different combinations and try different things out."