Autumn Internationals: Wales v Scotland (Sat)

Wales head coach Warren Gatland returned to New Zealand in October following the death of his father

Wales v Scotland Venue: Principality Stadium Date: Saturday, 3 November Kick-off: 14:45 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, S4C, online and the BBC Sport app; listen on BBC Radio Wales & Radio Cymru; text updates on the BBC Sport website.

Team news & line-ups

Wales' record sevens try-scorer Luke Morgan will make his international 15-a-side debut against Scotland on Saturday.

The Ospreys wing has scored 131 tries in the shorter format and is joined by seven returning British and Irish Lions, including Jonathan Davies following a 12-month injury absence.

Only four Scotland players retain their place from their win over Argentina in June, with fly-half Adam Hastings, son of former Scotland international Gavin, earning a third start.

They welcome back a raft of regulars, with backs Huw Jones and Tommy Seymour, and forwards Jonny Gray, WP Nel and Hamish Watson all starting.

Wales: 15-Halfpenny: 14-L Morgan, 13-J Davies, 12-Parkes, 11-North, 10-Anscombe, 9-G Davies; 1-N Smith, 2-Owens, 3-Lewis, 4-Hill, 5-A W Jones, 6-Lydiate, 7-Tipuric, 8-Moriarty.

Replacements: 16-Dee, 17-R Evans, 18-Brown, 19-Beard, 20-Wainwright, 21-T Williams, 22-J Evans, 23-S Evans.

Scotland: 15-Kinghorn; 14-Seymour, 13-H Jones, 12-Dunbar, 11-L Jones, 10-Hastings, 9-Price; 1-Dell, 2-McInally, 3-WP Nel, 4-Toolis, 5-Gray, 6-Ritchie, 7-Watson, 8-Wilson

Replacements: 16-Brown, 17-Allan, 18-Berghan, 19-Gilchrist, 20-M Fagerson, 21-G Horne, 22-P Horne, 23-Graham

Commentator's notes

Eddie Butler: "Considering they play each other every year in the Six Nations and share the same weekly gene-pool of the Pro 14, there is a bit of strangeness about this game.

"Things such as: it's in November; the charitable element of it being the Doddie Weir Cup has somehow turned into a controversy over how much should go into his Motor Neurone Disease research fund; and that Warren Gatland has been away on compassionate leave in New Zealand following the death of his father.

"It was meant to be a feel-good fixture, but is has a tinge of sadness. And a bit of spice. Scotland will have heard the word out of Wales, that the home forwards in Cardiff will do their usual number on the visiting pack.

"It promises to be robust. It also promises to be what it always is … freewheeling. New cap Luke Morgan and the promising Blair Kinghorn will see plenty of the ball. Sixty points minimum as a combined tally, with Wales winning by a maximum of five."

View from both camps

Wales head coach Warren Gatland on selecting Gareth Anscombe: "We have been really pleased with Gareth over the last 12 months in terms of his leadership, his maturity, the way he has been in the squad.

"And hopefully he goes out there and makes the most of it. I think we will see some really good rugby from him, hopefully this season and hopefully a few years to come.

"He made a big decision to leave New Zealand rugby to commit himself to Wales. He has admitted himself he found that challenging at the start, which is a brave thing for him to admit how difficult it was.

"He was outstanding on the Argentina tour in a leadership role, and I am looking forward to him having that 10 jersey on his back on Saturday."

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend on young fly-half Adam Hastings: "It's not so much about Adam pushing Finn Russell, it's Adam looking to get that number 10 jersey for himself.

"He's now going to play two internationals in a row after Argentina in the summer and we'll be looking for a response from Finn.

"Adam has been one of the form players in the PRO14 this year and really grabbed his opportunity for Glasgow. We want more of the same of what he has been showing for Glasgow, and certainly more of the same as what he showed in his last international against Argentina."

Match facts

Head-to-head

This is the 125th meeting between Wales and Scotland. Wales have 71 wins and 49 losses (D3).

Scotland have lost 10 times and won just once at the Principality Stadium since it was opened in 1999.

Wales have lost just twice in 16 meetings with Scotland, winning 10 of the last 11.

Wales

Wales could win six matches in a row for the first time since June 2012.

They have won 10 matches and lost just two at home to northern hemisphere opposition, since March 2015.

In the last 10 years, Wales' record in November Tests stands at 13 wins and 20 defeats.

Scotland

Scotland have lost 13 of their last 22 matches on the road (W9). Four of those wins came against Italy.

Italy results aside, the Scots have not won at a northern hemisphere rival since beating Ireland 23-20 in March 2010, losing 18 times since.

In the last 10 years, Scotland's record in November Tests stands at won 12, lost 12.

Match officials

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)

Touch judges: Wayne Barnes (England) & Frank Murphy (Ireland)

TMO: Rowan Kitt (England)