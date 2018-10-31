Principality Stadium: WRU set to announce alcohol-free zone details

The 74,500-capacity Principality Stadium is in the heart of Cardiff

Under Armour Series: Wales v Scotland Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Dates: Saturday, 3 November Kick-off: 14:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app

The Welsh Rugby Union is set to announce the details of an alcohol ban that will be trialled for Wales' November internationals.

Welsh rugby's governing body is expected to ring-fence 4,000 'dry' seats at the Principality Stadium.

The move was announced in April 2017 following complaints of drunk people spoiling games and a disabled fan being verbally abused in the Cardiff venue.

WRU chief Martyn Phillips previously said it was "the way forward".

Wales begin their autumn campaign on Saturday against Scotland, with Tests against Australia, Tonga and South Africa to follow.

Phillips confirmed last April that an alcohol-free zone would be introduced for the autumn series and the chief executive is expected to announce final details later on Wednesday.

The alcohol ban is expected to cover a section of seats in the north stand at the 74,500-capacity national stadium.

There are more than 30 bars within the Principality Stadium that serve alcohol on rugby match days, with fans normally allowed to take drinks to their seats.

However, for football matches there is a blanket ban on alcohol being drunk in the seating areas.

Rugby journalist and broadcaster Peter Jackson believes the WRU's trial should go further.

"During the game I think they should close the bars," he told the Good Morning Wales programme.

"I have lost count of the number of people... who say 'we no longer go because we cannot sit and watch the game without our view being constantly interrupted by people coming to and fro with trays of beer'.

"All the Welsh Rugby Union has done - in my humble opinion - is created the world's biggest pub."