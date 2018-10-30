Ulster's Gilroy, Lowry and Baloucoune are fitness concerns for Benetton game

Lowry scored his first Ulster try in the win over Dragons

Michael Lowry is one of three injury concerns for Ulster ahead of Saturday's Pro14 match away to Benetton.

The 20-year-old full-back is receiving treatment for a quad injury picked up in last Friday's victory over Dragons at Kingspan Stadium.

Wingers Robert Baloucoune and Craig Gilroy are also being treated for injury.

Ulster Rugby said the availability of all three players would depend on how they respond to treatment.

Baloucoune, the 21-year-old Academy player who made his Ulster debut against Dragons, injured his groin in the 36-18 victory.

The Enniskillen youngster became the fifth player from the Ulster Academy to graduate to the senior team this season, with Lowry, Angus Kernohan, Eric O'Sullivan and James Hume having already made their debuts.

Gilroy had been named as a replacement for the Dragons game but suffered a back spasm during the warm-up and was replaced on the bench by Peter Nelson.

Ulster are third in Conference B with five points more than Benetton ahead of the trip to Italy.

Four Ulster players - Jordi Murphy, Will Addison, Jacob Stockdale and John Cooney - have travelled to Chicago with the Ireland squad this week for the opening autumn Test against Italy.

Captain Rory Best, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring and Stuart McCloskey were named in the initial 42-man squad but have been left out of the panel for the Italy match.