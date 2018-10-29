Hallam Amos: Wales back set for Dragons return at Connacht

Hallam Amos won the first of his 18 Wales caps against Tonga in November, 2013

Pro14: Connacht v Dragons Venue: Galway Sportsground Date: Saturday, 3 November Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales wing Hallam Amos is set to return for Dragons at Connacht in the Pro14 on Saturday after recovering from an elbow injury.

The 25-year-old suffered the blow in defeat at Leinster on 15 September.

The injury ruled him out of contention for Wales' opening autumn international against Scotland, also on Saturday.

"Hallam spent last week in rehabilitation with the national team," said Dragons, indicating Amos could earn a rapid return to the Wales squad.

Dragons added: "He joins up with the Dragons squad to complete his return to play this week."