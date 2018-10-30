Jonny Petrie: Edinburgh managing director appointed Ulster chief executive

Jon Petrie won 45 caps for Scotland between 2000 and 2007

Edinburgh's managing director Jonny Petrie has been appointed to the position of CEO at Ulster.

Ulster had been seeking a new chief executive since Shane Logan's announcement in June that he would be stepping down from the role.

Petrie, 42, won 45 caps for Scotland between 2000 and 2007 before having to retire because of injury.

The Irish province confirmed that Petrie will be in position "by the beginning of 2019".

Logan, who has since joined the Bryson Group as chief executive, took his decision following a turbulent season for the province.

Ulster players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding were tried and acquitted for rape during last season while two head coaches Les Kiss and Jono Gibbes left during the campaign as the team struggled on the field.

There were also tensions between Ulster and the IRFU over player recruitment.

Flanker Petrie, who made 155 appearances for Glasgow Warriors, was appointed as a commercial operations manager by Scottish Rugby in June 2014 before taking up the Edinburgh role 13 months later.

Before joining Scottish Rugby, Petrie was head of sponsorship at the energy company SSE for five years, working across sport and entertainment on such projects as the SSE Hydro and the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

"I am enormously privileged to have been offered this role with Ulster Rugby and am looking forward to joining the club at such an interesting and exciting time for rugby at all levels across the Province," he said.

Last season Edinburgh reached the Pro14 play-offs where they were defeated by Munster, and also secured qualification to the European Champions Cup.

"Jonny can be proud of his achievements during his time with Scottish Rugby," said Scottish Rugby chief operating officer Dominic McKay.

"He has helped to create a strong club identity at Edinburgh which is proving more successful on and off the pitch. We wish Jonny the best of luck and he leaves with our thanks for all his efforts."

Ulster currently sit third in conference B after seven games, with Edinburgh lying just one place behind them with three wins and four defeats.