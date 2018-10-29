Doddie Weir: Scottish and Welsh unions to make donation to former player's charity

Media playback is not supported on this device Doddie Weir: Ex-team-mates pay tribute to motor neurone disease sufferer on Scrum V

Under Armour Series: Wales v Scotland Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 3 November Kick-off: 14:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app.

The Scottish and Welsh rugby unions "will donate directly" to Doddie Weir's charity after Saturday's autumn Test.

The two national sides will contest the Doddie Weir Cup in honour of the former Scotland lock struck by illness.

But they faced criticism for not contributing from its proceeds to his motor neurone disease charity.

"The unions together have committed to donating a joint six-figure sum from the proceeds of the game," they said in a joint statement.

A spokesperson for the WRU said: "We have listened to supporters and, whilst our initial motivation in supporting the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation was to help raise awareness for the fight against MND and the foundation's fundraising campaign, we have decided to make a direct donation."

And a Scottish Rugby spokesman added: "We have listened to the feedback from the rugby family in relation to extending our support around the autumn Test match in Cardiff and have partnered with the WRU in a commitment to guarantee the foundation receives a six-figure donation. We are happy to provide a further level of support to Doddie and his foundation through this initiative and to mirror the generosity of fans."

Scottish Rugby had pointed out that it had already made contributions to the charity and would continue to do so.

Meanwhile, their Welsh counterparts had stressed that the Doddie Weir Cup had been set up as a gesture of support for the foundation and it would be played for whenever the sides meet in future - and that it would be heavily promoted on the day of the match.

Weir won 61 Scotland caps and played for Border Reivers and Newcastle Falcons.

He announced last year that he had been diagnosed with MND.