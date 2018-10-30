Adam Hastings credits Finn Russell for rapid rise with Glasgow and Scotland

Adam Hastings could win his fourth Scotland cap in Wales on Saturday

Autumn international: Wales v Scotland Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 3 November Kick-off: 14:45 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One & S4C,; Listen on Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, Radio Scotland; Text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Adam Hastings has praised Finn Russell's input into his own progress as he prepares to challenge his former club-mate for Scotland's fly-half spot.

The Glasgow pivot has thrived this season since Russell left Scotstoun for Parisian outfit Racing 92 this summer.

With Russell unavailable for Saturday's opening autumn international against Wales, Hastings is poised for his third Test start, and his first on UK soil.

"Finn was a role model for me at Glasgow and still is now," he said.

"He is a quality player and we get on really well. It is nice to have someone to chat to about things and a shoulder to lean on.

"I am learning loads. He probably doesn't realise how much he is helping me. Even when I am just watching him, I am learning from him."

Hastings, son of Scotland and Lions great Gavin, was restricted to nine appearances in his first campaign with Glasgow last season after moving north from Bath.

But since Russell's departure, the 22-year-old has started five of Warriors' seven Pro14 games this term and both their European Champions Cup group matches, and revelled in the responsibility.

"I have not played too much rugby so time in the seat obviously helps," he noted. "Last year when I was playing every so often and not getting consistent game time, you maybe come in and try too hard, or you might not try enough because you are scared of making mistakes and you are not going to get picked the week after.

"But [Glasgow head coach] Dave Rennie has backed me for a lot of the season and I am thankful for that. Confidence has played a massive part."

'A different animal in an international jersey'

Hastings made a tidy Test debut as a replacement in the win against Canada in the first game of this summer's tour but his first start against the USA a week later was less than convincing as the Scots suffered a shock defeat in Houston.

But national head coach Gregor Townsend gave Hastings a vote of confidence for the tour finale in Argentina and was rewarded as he and half-back partner George Horne carved the Pumas apart in Resistencia in a record 44-15 win on Argentine soil.

"It was difficult because in international rugby the standards are a lot tougher and everyone either side of you seems to lift their game," Hastings recalled of his initial transition into the Test arena.

"When the boys pull on an international jersey they are a different animal, and Wales are a prime example of that. They are a really good team, very physical, with some really good backs, and forwards as well. It will be a tough game and we will have to match them physically, first and foremost."

Scotland have not won in Cardiff in nine attempts since 2002 and their most recent visit was a humbling 34-7 defeat in the opening game of this year's Six Nations.

"I am a proud Scotsman and it is not nice to see your country lose, especially to Wales," Hastings added. "I have got a lot of Welsh mates from when I went to school down south.

"We want to go down there and win - that is no secret. That will be the main priority."