Christopher Tolofua: Saracens and France hooker to join Toulon

Christopher Tolofua in action for Saracens
Christopher Tolofua scored a try in Saracens' win over Bath last month

Saracens hooker Christopher Tolofua will join Toulon at the end of the season after signing a three-year deal with the Top 14 side.

The France international, 24, featured 16 times in the Premiership last season as Saracens lifted the title.

Tolofua - whose contract runs out next summer - joined Mark McCall's side from Toulouse in 2016.

He has seven caps for France but has not played for his country since the 2017 Six Nations.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you