Mike Blair: Cardiff pain 'fuelling' Scotland desire ahead of Wales Test

Scotland will use the "fuel" of this year's dismal Six Nations defeat by Wales as motivation on their return to Cardiff for Saturday's opening autumn Test, says assistant coach Mike Blair.

The Scots headed to the Welsh capital as favourites in February but were blown away 34-7 by a pumped-up home side.

Former Scotland scrum-half Blair conceded the memory is "definitely part of the process" in preparation for Saturday's contest.

"I've still got that final score flashing in my mind from the final whistle," he said.

"That was something that really hurt because we thought we were in a good place to start the championship off with real momentum.

"But it fuels it a little bit more again. You don't need anything extra when you are playing for your country, but that was a really disappointing result and something we definitely want to put right."

Scotland, whose side will consist solely of Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh players with 10 of their exiles unavailable, also have additional motivation given they will be playing for the Doddie Weir Cup.

The former Scotland and Lions lock addressed the current squad last year after it emerged he had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

"He is a larger-than-life character and a real Scottish rugby great," Blair said.

"I am flabbergasted with the amount of stuff he has been able to do since his illness came out and it was a really emotional moment when he spoke to the boys, even the guys who don't know him that well.

"There is a real emotional connection there and having his name tied to the cup maybe gives them a bit of something extra."

Scottish Rugby, which will earn a reported seven-figure sum from the game, has been forced to defend itself after it emerged neither the governing body nor the Welsh Rugby Union will contribute directly to Weir's charity.

"I don't know the ins and outs of it, I am not part of the financial team," Blair added.

"From our side, the coaches and players, the best thing we can do is go out and put a performance in - and win the trophy and have that attached to our victory."