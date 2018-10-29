Robert du Preez: Sale Sharks sign fly-half on three-month deal

Robert du Preez made his debut for South Africa in 2017

Sale Sharks have signed fly-half Robert du Preez on a three-month deal from South African side The Sharks.

The 25-year-old South African international helped his side to success in the Currie Cup at the weekend.

"Rob comes with an outstanding CV and will be a fantastic injury replacement for AJ MacGinty," said Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond.

Sale are 11th in the Premiership with two wins from six games.