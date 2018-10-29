Wales squad selector: Pick your starting XV to play Scotland

Wales face Scotland, Australia, Tonga and South Africa at the Principality Stadium in November

Under Armour Series: Wales v Scotland, Australia, Tonga & South Africa Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Dates: Saturdays 3, 10, 17 & 24 November Coverage: Live on BBC Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales begin their build-up to the 2019 World Cup in earnest when they take on Scotland at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, 3 November.

The selectors are without their English-based players and also a number of high-profile stars in the pack.

With Sam Warburton retired, Taulupe Faletau injured and James Davies also unavailable, the back-row selection will be fascinating.

Will the classy, established Justin Tipuric get the nod at openside under pressure from Cardiff Blues' in-form Ellis Jenkins?

And did Dan Lydiate do enough at the weekend for Ospreys to prove his readiness at number six following a season disrupted by injury?

There are also selection dilemmas in the backs, chief among them being who will fill the considerable boots of Rhys Webb at scrum-half?

Scarlet Gareth Davies would seem to be favourite under pressure from Blues' emerging Tomos Williams and Aled Davies, who has taken Webb's place at Ospreys.

Wales name their team on Tuesday, but you can make your picks now.