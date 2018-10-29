Scotland call up James Lang as Johnson, Denton, Bradbury & Crosbie ruled out

Lang won his first Scotland caps on this summer's tour against Canada and Argentina

Scotland have called up Harlequins back James Lang to their autumn Test squad as a replacement for injured Glasgow centre Sam Johnson.

Uncapped Johnson suffered a knee injury in Glasgow's Pro14 defeat at Munster on Saturday, while Edinburgh centre Matt Scott is suffering from concussion.

Scotland have also been hit by injuries to back-row trio David Denton, Magnus Bradbury and Luke Crosbie.

Denton is still suffering with a head knock sustained on 6 October.

The number eight, who would have been unavailable anyway for Scotland's first autumn Test against Wales on Saturday as it falls outside the designated international window, has returned to his club Leicester for further care and assessment.

Bradbury sustained a shoulder injury in Edinburgh's recent Champions Cup win against Toulon, while Crosbie, who was invited to train with the national squad, suffered a jaw injury in Edinburgh's Pro14 loss to Zebre on Friday.

A further change sees Edinburgh wing Darcy Graham upgraded to a full member of the Scotland squad after - like Crosbie - initially being invited to a training camp.

Centre or fly-half Lang, 23, won his first caps on the summer tour against Canada and Argentina.

Like the other players based in England, France and Wales, he will also be unavailable for Saturday's encounter in Cardiff.

Scotland then host Fiji (10 November), South Africa (17 November) and Argentina (24 November) on successive Saturdays at Murrayfield.

Revised Scotland squad:

Forwards:

Props: Alex Allan (Glasgow Warriors), Simon Berghan (Edinburgh), Allan Dell (Edinburgh), Murray McCallum (Edinburgh), Willem Nel (Edinburgh), Gordon Reid (London Irish); Hookers: Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Ross Ford (Edinburgh), Stuart McInally (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) Locks: Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Ben Toolis (Edinburgh), Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs) Back-rows: Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Rob Harley (Glasgow Warriors), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Blade Thomson (Scarlets), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh), Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors).

Backs:

Back three: Dougie Fife (Edinburgh), Darcy Graham (Edinburgh, Lee Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Sean Maitland (Saracens), Byron McGuigan (Sale Sharks), Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors); Centres: Alex Dunbar (Glasgow Warriors), Chris Harris (Newcastle Falcons), Pete Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors), James Lang (Harlequins), Matt Scott (Edinburgh); Fly-halves: Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors), Finn Russell (Racing 92); Scrum-halves: George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Greig Laidlaw (Clermont Auvergne), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Henry Pyrgos (Edinburgh).