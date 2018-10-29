New Wales Sevens coach Richie Pugh selects first squad

Richie Pugh (right) has taken over as Wales Sevens head coach from Gareth Williams
New Wales Sevens head coach Richie Pugh has announced his initial training squad for the 2018-19 World Rugby Sevens Series.

An eight-strong core of experienced sevens players will be complemented by four promising players from each of the four regions in a 24-man squad.

"There's a fresh look to the squad and a lot of excitement for the series ahead," Pugh said.

The series begins on 1 December in Dubai.

Former Wales Sevens head coach Gareth Williams has taken over as Wales Under-20s boss, combining that with his role as head coach of player transition.

Wales Sevens squad:

Core players: Afon Bagshaw, Cai Devine, Joe Jenkins, Owen Jenkins, Jay Jones, Ben Roach, Luke Treharne, Mike Wilson. Cardiff Blues: Dane Blacker, Corey Howells, Ben Jones, Dafydd Smith. Dragons: Taine Basham, George Gasson, Joe Goodchild, Will Talbot-Davies. Ospreys: Callum Carson, Dewi Cross, Dylan Moss, Reuben Morgan-Williams. Scarlets: Corey Baldwin, Ryan Conbeer, Dan Davis, Tomi Lewis.

