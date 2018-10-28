Premier 15s: Loughborough Lightning make it seven wins out of seven

England captain Sarah Hunter scored two second-half tries for Loughborough Lightning

Loughborough Lightning maintained their perfect start to the Women's Premier 15s season with a 51-20 win at Firwood Waterloo Women.

Saracens are four points behind, Georgie Lingham scoring twice in a 48-24 win over Gloucester-Hartpury Women.

Harlequins Ladies are in third place as they made it four wins in a row by defeating local rivals Richmond 40-10.

Lucy Attwood scored a hat-trick of tries in Bristol Bears Women's 50-10 rout of winless Worcester Valkyries.

Loughborough held a narrow 19-15 lead at the break but England captain Sarah Hunter scored two second-half tries and additional scores from Joanna Brown, Isla Alejandro, and Charlotte Pearce gave them a comfortable victory.

There were 12 tries in total in the Saracens game, with the hosts wrapping up the bonus point before half-time thanks to tries from England duo Lotte Clapp and Vicky Fleetwood, in addition to Lingham's brace.

Richmond scored the first try of their match against Quins with number eight Libby Povey going over, but Shaunagh Brown, Fiona Fletcher and England international Emily Scott scored within 10 minutes as the visitors secured a bonus-point win.