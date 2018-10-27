WRU National Leagues, Bowl & Plate results
- From the section Welsh Rugby
27 October 2018
Swalec Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
DIVISION 2 WEST
Carmarthen Athletic 3 - 13 Penclawdd
Loughor 17 - 23 Tycroes
Tumble 29 - 39 Fishguard
DIVISION 3 EAST A
Deri P - P Blaina
Garndiffaith 35 - 24 Usk
Nantyglo 17 - 16 Fleur De Lys
DIVISION 3 EAST B
Llanhilleth 3 - 6 Whitehead
Markham P - P Aberbargoed
New Tredegar 5 - 10 Hafodyrynys
DIVISION 3 EAST CENTRAL B
Llandaff North P - P Glyncoch
Llantwit Major 46 - 21 Caerau Ely
Old Penarthians 16 - 18 St Albans
Tonyrefail 22 - 24 Llandaff
Treherbert 37 - 10 Ynysowen
Wattstown 12 - 22 Canton
DIVISION 3 WEST CENTRAL B
Alltwen 39 - 5 Crynant
Baglan 37 - 23 Pontycymmer
Banwen 27 - 18 Cefn Cribbwr
Cwmllynfell 91 - 0 Briton Ferry
Pontrhydyfen 23 - 31 Bryncethin
Rhigos 22 - 39 Glyncorrwg
DIVISION 3 WEST B
Bynea 22 - 27 Amman United
Lampeter Town 39 - 41 Llandeilo
New Dock Stars 20 - 31 Llangadog
Penybanc 23 - 29 Llandybie
DIVISION 3 EAST C
Crumlin 31 - 36 Crickhowell
Pontllanfraith P - P West Mon
Rogerstone 21 - 19 Brynithel
Tredegar P - P Malpas
Trinant 67 - 12 Trefil
DIVISION 3 EAST CENTRAL C
Cardiff Saracens 72 - 10 Sully Sports
Ferndale P - P Cardiff Internationals
Hirwaun 26 - 25 Llandrindod Wells
Llanrumney 26 - 22 Brackla
Whitchurch 3 - 31 Maesteg
DIVISION 3 WEST CENTRAL C
Cwmgwrach 12 - 45 Penygroes
Ogmore Vale 39 - 0 Fall Bay
Pontardawe 11 - 13 Cwmtwrch
Pontyates 15 - 19 Furnace United
Tonna 17 - 24 South Gower
DIVISION 3 EAST D
Abersychan 9 - 39 Rhayader
Cwmcarn United 32 - 7 Forgeside
Girling 8 - 3 Old Tyleryan
Hollybush 10 - 20 Bettws
Tref y Clawdd 17 - 27 Beaufort
WRU NATIONAL PLATE ROUND 2
Aberystwyth 3 - 11 Bonymaen
Ammanford 40 - 7 Pill Harriers
Bala 16 - 31 Seven Sisters
Birchgrove 18 - 23 Pwllheli
Blaenavon 29 - 17 Crymych
Brecon 73 - 7 Llanharan
Brynmawr 41 - 0 Llangennech
Cambrian Welfare 23 - 13 Porth Harlequins
Cilfynydd 38 - 14 Nant Conwy
Croesyceiliog w/o - v Kidwelly
Dowlais 10 - 15 Bridgend Athletic
Felinfoel 9 - 11 Glynneath
Glamorgan Wanderers 54 - 7 Dinbych
Heol y Cyw 50 - 0 Taffs Well
Llandudno 50 - 5 Maesteg Celtic
Llanelli Wanderers 22 - 15 Brynamman
Mountain Ash 16 - 14 Skewen
Penallta w/o - v Gorseinon
Pontarddulais 0 - 14 Ynysddu
Resolven 36 - 14 Caernarfon
Rhiwbina 23 - 10 St Josephs
St Clears 14 - 40 Pencoed
Talywain 14 - 32 Senghenydd
Tenby United 7 - 31 Rumney
Treorchy 27 - 26 Ystalyfera
Ynysybwl 15 - 27 Nelson
WRU NATIONAL BOWL ROUND 3
Abergavenny 43 - 38 Fairwater aet
Abertysswg 16 - 20 Tredegar Ironsides
Cardiff Met II 6 - 12 Treharris
Chepstow 0 - 14 Pyle
Nantgaredig 52 - 10 Llanybydder
Oakdale 21 - 7 Swansea Uplands
Pentyrch 17 - 7 Gwernyfed
Rhymney 29 - 36 Dolgellau aet
RTB Ebbw Vale 33 - 17 Colwyn Bay
Tylorstown 30 - 17 Trimsaran
Vardre 19 - 21 Bridgend Sports