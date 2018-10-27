Jono Lance: Worcester Warriors fly-half out for 16 weeks with back injury

Jono Lance was sidelined by a broken hand last season

Worcester Warriors fly-half Jono Lance will be out for around four months with a stress fracture of his back.

The Australian, 28, saw a specialist this week after being forced to pull out of their European win over Ospreys.

Lance rejoined the Premiership side from Queensland Reds in February, having spent time at Sixways last term.

His injury comes after Worcester's Wales centre Ashley Beck broke his leg during their Challenge Cup victory at Stade Francais earlier this month.