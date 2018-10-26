Premiership Rugby Cup: Worcester 35-3 Sale

Francois Venter scores a try for Worcester against Sale
Francois Venter crossed for one of three first-half Worcester tries against Sale at Sixways
Premiership Rugby Cup
Worcester (21) 35
Tries: Adams, Hougaard, Venter, Phillips, Williams Cons: Weir 4, Shillcock
Sale (3) 3
Pen: Wilkinson

Worcester Warriors convincingly beat Sale Sharks in the opening match of the inaugural Premiership Rugby Cup.

Worcester ran in five tries through Josh Adams, Francois Hougaard, Francois Venter, Pierce Phillips and Matti Williams in a 35-3 win at Sixways.

Sale could only register a solitary Kieran Wilkinson penalty in reply.

The competition, which replaces the Anglo-Welsh Cup, splits the 12 Premiership clubs into three pools of four.

Saracens and Leicester will face each other in the other match in Worcester and Sale's pool at Allianz Park on Saturday.

