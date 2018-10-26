John Hardie: Newcastle Falcons sign Scotland international flanker

Scotland international John Hardie had been without a club since leaving Edinburgh during the summer

Newcastle Falcons have announced the signing of Scotland international flanker John Hardie.

Director of rugby Dean Richards moved to secure Hardie's signature after Will Welch was ruled out for two months.

Born in New Zealand, the 30-year old has 16 Scotland caps, the most recent coming in June 2017 against Fiji.

Hardie had been without a club after leaving Edinburgh at the end of last season following a three month suspension for "gross misconduct".

He said: "It's a fresh start for me, I'm determined get back on the rugby field and to begin this new chapter."

Richards added: "John is a proven performer at a very high level, and it's great to be able to call upon all of his experience and ability."