Sean O'Brien captains much-changed Leinster in Benetton away contest

Sean O'Brien and Scott Fardy are both named in the Leinster pack

Guinness Pro14: Benetton v Leinster Venue: Stadio Monigo, Treviso Date: Sunday, 28 October Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Score updates on the BBC Sport website

Sean O'Brien will captain a Leinster team in Sunday's Pro14 contest against Benetton that shows 11 changes from the European defeat by Toulouse.

Robbie Henshaw, Joe Tomane, Tadhg Furlong and James Ryan are the four players to retain starting roles.

Rob Kearney is drafted in at full-back with Ross Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park handed the half-back roles.

The pack also includes Ireland internationals Jack McGrath and Dan Leavy, who has recovered from injury.

Leavy, who had been ruled out by a calf problem, is named in the back row along with O'Brien and Max Deegan.

O'Brien will be using the contest to press him claims for selection in Joe Schmidt's Ireland team for the November internationals.

Ireland wing Adam Byrne will start in a backline that also includes centre Rory O'Loughlin.

Benetton make 10 changes from their 20-19 European Challenge Cup defeat by Agen last weekend.

Wings Ratuva Tavuyara and Monty Ioane are retained in the backs with lock Irne Herbst and back rows Giovanni Pettinelli and Marco Barbini remaining in the forwards.

Benetton are without Abraham Steyn and Ian McKinley, who have been named in Italy's squad for the game against Ireland in Chicago on 3 November.

However, Kieran Crowley's side does include Federico Ruzza, who like McKinley, will be on the Italy bench in the US.

Leinster top Conference B after winning five of their opening six games while Benetton are in third spot after three victories and three defeats.

Benetton: Hayward; Tavuyara, Brex, Sgarbi (capt), Ioane; Rizzi, Duvenage; Appiah, Faiva, Riccioni; Herbst, Ruzza; Pettinelli, Lamaro, Barbini. Replacements: Baravalle, De Marchi, Ferrari, Zanni, Lazzaroni, Tebaldi, Iannone, Esposito.

Leinster: R Kearney; Byrne, O'Loughlin, Henshaw, Tomane; Byrne, Gibson-Park; McGrath, Tracy, Furlong; Fardy, Ryan; O'Brien (captain), Leavy, Deegan. Replacements: B Byrne, E Byrne, Porter, Molony, Ruddock, O'Sullivan, Reid, C O'Brien.