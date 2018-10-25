Pro14: Edinburgh recall Schoeman & hand Hodgson debut v Zebre

Pierre Schoeman returns after his red card against Leinster

Scrum-half Henry Pyrgos will captain a much-changed Edinburgh side in Friday's Pro14 match against Zebre.

Prop Pierre Schoeman returns from a four-week ban and wing Duhan van der Merwe is back from injury.

Seven players who trained with Scotland this week are included, but nine others are rested ahead of the autumn Tests, while Magnus Bradbury is injured.

With Grant Gilchrist and Ben Toolis among those rested, and two other locks injured, Jamie Hodgson makes his debut.

The 20-year-old Academy product starts alongside Callum Hunter-Hill, playing just his third senior game, in the second row.

Four other players - Italian prop Pietro Ceccarelli; lock Callum Atkinson; back-row Mungo Mason and fly-half Jason Baggott - could also make their competitive debuts off the bench.

Dougie Fife moves from wing to full-back - with Blair Kinghorn among the frontline players likely to start for Scotland, in Stuart Hogg's absence - while Chris Dean starts at inside centre and Simon Hickey comes in at fly-half.

Wing Darcy Graham, scrum-half Pyrgos, veteran hooker Ross Ford, prop Simon Berghan, plus flankers Luke Hamilton and Luke Crosbie, also return from Scotland duty to start in Parma.

Edinburgh, who lie fourth in Conference B, level with third-placed Benetton, enjoyed one of their best victories under Richard Cockerill with last week's Champions Cup thumping of Toulon, and the head coach is keen to maintain momentum.

"Beating Toulon last weekend was a good step forward in our development, but now we've got to set that standard every time we play," he said.

"We've obviously had guys away training with Scotland, but we've got a good squad and we've got to utilise it.

"Getting a win in Zebre is as important as anywhere else, so we've just got to get it right. It's important that we keep up the consistency in our performances."

Zebre: TBC

Edinburgh: Fife; Graham, Johnstone, Dean, Van der Merwe; Hickey, Pyrgos (capt); Schoeman, Ford, Berghan, Hodgson, Hunter-Hill, Hamilton, Crosbie, Mata.

Replacements: Cherry, Sutherland, Ceccarelli; Atkinson; Mason; Kennedy, Baggott; Socino.