Alex Lozowski to miss England Test against South Africa after ban extension

Alex Lozowski, who has won four caps for England, will be allowed to play again from 5 November

Saracens centre Alex Lozowski will miss England's first autumn international in November after having his ban for dangerously entering a ruck extended.

Lozowski was given a two-week ban from 14 October for the incident during Saracens' win at Glasgow, allowing him to face South Africa on 3 November.

However, selection for an England training camp meant Lozowski would only miss one Saracens match in that period.

A disciplinary committee has now set his free-to-play date as 5 November.

Lozowski, 25, has the right to appeal against the reviewed decision.

He was cleared of a second charge of a dangerous tackle on full-back Ruaridh Jackson during the same Champions Cup match.