Alex Lozowski to miss England Test against South Africa after ban extension

Alex Lozowski
Alex Lozowski, who has won four caps for England, will be allowed to play again from 5 November

Saracens centre Alex Lozowski will miss England's first autumn international in November after having his ban for dangerously entering a ruck extended.

Lozowski was given a two-week ban from 14 October for the incident during Saracens' win at Glasgow, allowing him to face South Africa on 3 November.

However, selection for an England training camp meant Lozowski would only miss one Saracens match in that period.

A disciplinary committee has now set his free-to-play date as 5 November.

Lozowski, 25, has the right to appeal against the reviewed decision.

He was cleared of a second charge of a dangerous tackle on full-back Ruaridh Jackson during the same Champions Cup match.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Rugby union coverage

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you